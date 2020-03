Kate Middleton y el príncipe William preocupados por la salud mental

View this post on Instagram

Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been learning about organisations working in Ireland to support and empower young people, and about the country’s conservation initiatives and efforts to protect its environment, with a particular focus on sustainable farming and marine conservation. 1-2. At @Jigsaw_YMH, The Duke and Duchess met young people helped by the free mental support service, before joining a conversation with parents, carers and teachers on the impact of Jigsaw’s services within their communities. 3-4. With young people supported by the charity Extern a range of activities that equip those at Savannah House with key life skills, including meal planning and cooking, and joining them for a game of table tennis – see our story for more! 5-6. On @Teagasc Research Farm in County Meath they heard more about the farm’s pioneering research to promote sustainable farming across the country, before speaking to farmers who have implemented the research into their own practices – and joined local schoolchildren visiting the farm for an educational session on the environment, nutrition and food production. 7. Finally, at the spectacular Howth Cliff, The Duke and Duchess joined representatives from the Marine Institute to talk about their innovating work across Ireland – before taking in sweeping views of the Irish coastline. 8-9. Thank you to everyone that came out to greet The Duke and Duchess today! #RoyalVisitIreland