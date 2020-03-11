El frío saludo de Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton

El lunes pasado, Meghan y Harry asistieron a su último evento como royals. Antes de dejar su título como “duques de Sussex”, la pareja asistió al servicio religioso de la Commonwealth en la abadía de Westminster. Se reunieron con los miembros de la familia real y un detalle llamó la atención, el frío saludo entre Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton.
Esta es la primera vez que los duques de Sussex se cruzan con la reina Isabel, el príncipe Carlos, Camila de Cornualles y los duques de Cambridge, luego de su renuncia en enero. Entonces, ¿a qué se debe ese saludo tan frío entre Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton? Cuando Kate arribó a la abadía, Meghan ya estaba ubicada en su asiento, y la saludó con un “hola” desde su lugar. Middleton no se acercó a ella.
Al ser la última vez que se presentaría en público como duquesa, Meghan vistió con toda la elegancia. La ex actriz usó un vestido color verde esmeralda de tubo, largo hasta la rodilla de Emilia Wickstead. A esto le sumó unos zapatos nude de Aquazzura. También llevó un bolso de Gabriella Hearst. Mientras tanto, Kate vistió algo más conservador.
La duquesa de Cambridge lució un abrigo color burdeos de Catherine Walker, como lo informó la revista Vanity Fair. Ya había usado este atuendo en la misa de Navidad de 2018. Pero esta vez lo combinó con un pequeño bolso de mano y un tocado con dos flores de Sally-Ann Provan. Además utilizó zapatos color granate.
Por otro lado, Meghan Markle no tendrá que someterse a la presión de estos eventos otra vez. El 31 de marzo, ella y el príncipe Harry se despedirán de su título como duques y quedarán oficialmente libres del protocolo real. Ambos empezaron una nueva vida en Vancouver, Canadá, junto a su hijo Archie. Para más información, te recomendamos esta nota.