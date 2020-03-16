¡Adiós al Reino Unido! Meghan y Harry cenaron con sus ex empleados

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry le dirán adiós a su título de “duques de Sussex” el próximo 31 de marzo. Ambos se trasladaron a Vancouver, Canadá junto a su hijo Archie, después de anunciar su salida de la realeza. Pero Meghan y Harry no se podían ir sin su correspondiente despedida. La pareja y sus ex empleados disfrutaron de una cena juntos.
Por este motivo, Meghan y Harry quisieron tener una atención con sus empleados en Buckingham. Los duques y quince de los miembros del servicio real fueron a comer al hotel The Goring. Este es un establecimiento de cinco estrellas ubicado en Londres, cerca del palacio, según informó el medio Vanity Fair. Este lugar es uno de los favoritos de la realeza.
El restaurante del hotel se llama Siren y está a cargo del chef Nathan Outlaw. El espacio es un lugar destacado en el ámbito de la gastronomía, tiene una estrella Michelín. Ahí es donde Meghan y Harry le agradecieron a sus ex trabajadores por tantos años de esfuerzo y dedicación. Varios de ellos se emocionaron hasta las lágrimas.
Según Page Six, este no es el único encuentro de este tipo que los duques comparten con sus empleados. Varias veces se reunieron a cenar pizzas o helados. Claro que esto era un tema diferente. Se trató de la despedida de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry. La pareja ya está instalada en Vancouver, sin embargo, volvió por un breve lapso al Reino Unido.
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex, in her role as Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), met with the bright minds from across the Commonwealth to hear about their commitment to tackling the global challenges we all face. The Duchess spoke with Scholars studying and researching important areas surrounding; cleaning up plastic pollution in our oceans, helping to build more sustainable cities, improving health outcomes for citizens, and supporting decent work and economic growth. Paving the way as the next generation of leaders, these inspirational scholars, are spread far across the Commonwealth from Malawi to Malaysia, Ghana to Sri Lanka – all of whom will use the skills and knowledge they gain while studying in the UK to make a difference when they return to their home countries. The Duchess, who also attended university with support of a scholarship, is a strong advocate of accessible education for all. As the Royal Patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities (@The_ACU_Official) since January 2019, The Duchess has met and engaged with students, academics, and staff from ACU member universities across the Commonwealth to learn more about the vital work they do to address global challenges. As President and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess thank all those who are working to give access to education for all.
