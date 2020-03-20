Isabel II en cuarentena: ¿Quién tomará el lugar de la reina?

Frente al avance del coronavirus, la reina Isabel II se trasladó al castillo de Windsor, en Berkshire donde permanecerá hasta después de Semana Santa. La soberana, que cumplirá 94 años el próximo mes, está en el grupo de riesgo. Entonces, ¿quién tomará el lugar de la reina durante la cuarentena? El encargado de esta tarea será el príncipe Guillermo.
Según informó el medio La Vanguardia, la reina suspendió sus fiestas de jardín y pospuso las investiduras previstas. En el Reino Unido crece la preocupación por su salud y la de su esposo. El duque de Edimburgo también está en el grupo de riesgo, tiene 98 años, y la enfermedad avanza con velocidad en Londres.
Mientras la reina Isabel esté en cuarentena su lugar será ocupado por el príncipe Guillermo. Será él y no el príncipe Carlos quien lo ocupe, quien lo haría normalmente, ya que Guillermo es joven y corre menos riesgo por el coronavirus. Si hubiera algún problema, el sucesor es el príncipe Harry, que como sabemos se encuentra en Canadá junto a su esposa, Meghan Markle.
Hasta ahora no se ha involucrado a Harry y Meghan en los cambios en la realeza, debido a que ambos están próximos a abandonar su título como duques de Sussex. En medio de la alarma por la enfermedad, la pareja emitió un mensaje de unión al mundo a través de cuenta de Instagram.
These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come…
“Son tiempos de incertidumbre. Y ahora, más que nunca, nos necesitamos los unos a los otros. Nos necesitamos por verdad, por soporte, y para sentirnos menos solos durante un tiempo que honestamente, puede verse aterrador. Hay tanta gente en el mundo que necesita apoyo ahora mismo. Los que están trabajando incansablemente para responder a la crisis detrás de escena, en la primera línea, o en casa“, escribieron. Para más información te recomendamos la siguiente nota.