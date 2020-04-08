El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle lanzan su fundación benéfica, “Archewell”

El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle anunciaron que abrirán su fundación benéfica con el nombre de “Archewell“, en honor a su hijo, Archie. La pareja abandonó por completo la realeza el pasado 31 de marzo. Ahora residen en Los Ángeles, en Estados Unidos, donde Meghan Markle nació. Markle volverá a su antiguo trabajo como actriz en el suelo estadounidense.
La esposa del príncipe Harry se hizo conocida por actuar en la serie “Suits“. En 2018, se casó con Harry, tras una enorme ceremonia, por lo que pasó a ser parte de la realeza. En ese momento, su carrera como actriz parecía haber terminado. Pero después de haber decidido abandonar sus compromisos como reales, ambos emprenderán una nueva vida en Estados Unidos.
Como informamos anteriormente, la familia se mudó a Malibú en Los Ángeles, después de haber vivido unos meses en Vancouver en Canadá. Según expertos en la realeza, la pareja estaría viviendo en la residencia que Lady Di, la madre del príncipe Harry, tenía fichada para vivir junto a su pareja, Dodi Al-Fayed. Además de este detalle, en ese lugar, Meghan estará mucho más cerca de su madre, que también reside en Los Ángeles.
Por otro lado, la pareja se despidió de su antigua marca, “Sussex Royal“, el pasado 31 de marzo, diciendo: “Mientras no nos vean aquí, nuestro trabajo continúa. Gracias a esta comunidad –por el apoyo, la inspiración y el compromiso compartido por el bien del mundo. Esperamos reconectarnos con ustedes pronto. ¡Han sido geniales! Hasta ese momento, por favor, cuídense los unos a los otros“.
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
Ahora el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle podrán centrarse de lleno en su nuevo trabajo como conferencistas y su fundación caritativa en proceso, “Archewell”; además del documental de Disney en el que ya está trabajando Meghan, “Elephant“. Para saber más sobre la pareja, te recomendamos esta nota anterior.