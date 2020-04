Kim Kardashian hará una donación para combatir los efectos del coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

My mom @krisjenner and I are so excited to announce the launch of KKW x KRIS, our first ever @kkwfragrance collaboration. A woody, white floral fragrance with the freshness of freesia, creamy white gardenia and tuberose at the heart – I know you will love wearing it as much as I do. ❤️ In support of families and children affected by the COVID-19 crisis, we will be donating 20% of profits from ALL sales of KKW FRAGRANCE from April 15th – May 5th to @blessingsinabackpack, an organization that provides food on the weekends for children across America who might otherwise go hungry. — Shop #KKWxKRIS ‪Wednesday, 04.15‬ ‪at 12PM PDT‬ at ‪KKWFRAGRANCE.COM‬.