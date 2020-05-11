Las fotos vintage de Kris Jenner y las Kardashian en el Día de la Madre

View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother’s Day!! To my mother, MJ, thank you for teaching me to be the best mother I can be, through the lessons you instilled in me as a mother, friend and mentor. I could not have asked for a more amazing mother and I love you so much. Being a mother is the most incredible blessing, and I thank all of my kids for giving me the opportunity to love, teach, grow, and learn as a mommy and a grandmother. Seeing my babies become mothers has brought me so much joy and I thank God for my family every day. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, I am so proud of you today and every day!! To all the moms, moms-to-be, aunts, godmothers, sisters, friends and mother figures out there who hold their families together in the best times and during the challenging times, let’s celebrate you today! #HappyMothersDay ❤️