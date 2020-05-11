Las fotos vintage de Kris Jenner y las Kardashian en el Día de la Madre

Ayer, 10 de mayo, se celebró el Día de la Madre en Estados Unidos. Las Kardashian vivieron esta fecha especial a la distancia. Pero esto no les impidió intercambiar varios mensajes de cariño, y algunos impresionantes regalos. Kris Jenner fue la primera en celebrar a sus hijas en esta fecha tan especial. “¡Feliz día de la madre! Mamá, gracias por enseñarme a ser la mejor madre que podría ser. No podría haber pedido a una madre más sorprendente. Te amo tanto. Ser mamá es una bendición”, empezó diciendo la empresaria en su cuenta de Instagram.
Kris Jenner es madre de seis hijos: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall y Robert Kardashian. La matriarca les dedicó un hermoso mensaje: “Agradezco a todos mis hijos por darme la oportunidad de amar, crecer y aprender como mamá y como abuela junto a ellos. Ver a mis bebés convertirse en madres me ha traído mucha alegría. Agradezco a Dios por mi familia todos los días. Y en cuanto a mis hijas, que también son madres, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé y Kylie, ¡estoy tan orgullosa de ustedes! Hoy y todos los días”.
Kris Jenner también es abuela de 10 niños: Stormi, Mason, True, Psalm, Dream, Saint, Reign, North y Chicago. “Celebro a todas las mamás, mamás a futuro, tías, abuelas, hermanas, amigas y figuras maternales que sostienen a sus familias juntas en lo mejor y también en los momentos difíciles”, cerró Jenner. Junto al mensaje, publicó varias imágenes de su familia. En los comentarios, sus hijas respondieron deseándole un feliz Día de la Madre. Ellas también le dedicaron mensajes especiales.
Happy Mother’s Day!! To my mother, MJ, thank you for teaching me to be the best mother I can be, through the lessons you instilled in me as a mother, friend and mentor. I could not have asked for a more amazing mother and I love you so much. Being a mother is the most incredible blessing, and I thank all of my kids for giving me the opportunity to love, teach, grow, and learn as a mommy and a grandmother. Seeing my babies become mothers has brought me so much joy and I thank God for my family every day. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, I am so proud of you today and every day!! To all the moms, moms-to-be, aunts, godmothers, sisters, friends and mother figures out there who hold their families together in the best times and during the challenging times, let’s celebrate you today! #HappyMothersDay ❤️
“No podía esperar”: El regalo de Kim Kardashian a Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian celebró el Día de la Madre por adelantado. Es que el 10 de mayo su bebé, Psalm, cumple años y la socialité no quiso quitarle protagonismo. El niño cumplió su primer año de vida. Kim recibió sus regalos un día antes. Aunque el domingo se despertó con un desayuno en la cama y varias cartas de parte de sus niños. Kim es madre de cuatro. La socialité le dedicó una sorpresa a su mamá. “No podía esperar para darle su regalo. Me encanta hacer regalos sentimentales”, comentó.
This is an early Mother’s Day post for my mom! The best mom in the entire world! I couldn’t wait to give her her gift! I live for sentimental gifts and was so excited when I found the wedding photographer Alfred Garcia who shot her and my dads wedding back in 1978. I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears! Happy Mother’s Day mom I love you beyond! And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do!!!!!
“Así que me puse muy feliz cuando encontré a su fotógrafo de boda, Alfred García, quien tomó las fotos del casamiento de mis padres en 1978. Tomé la cámara que él usó en el día de su casamiento y las fotografías del momento y armé un álbum para mi mamá. Ella nunca pudo tener estas fotografías. ¡Verlas juntas la emocionó hasta las lágrimas! ¡Feliz Día de la Madre, mamá! Te amo hasta el cielo”, escribió la más famosa de las Kardashian. Para saber más sobre este tema, te recomendamos la siguiente nota.