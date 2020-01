Millie Bobby Brown explotó las redes con un recuerdo antes de ser famosa

View this post on Instagram

at the beginning of this decade I was 6 years old. going to school. making my class listen to me sing 24/7. probably not even thinking about where I'd be at the end of the decade. this video was taken in 2011 when I was 7 and utterly obsessed with @adele and still utterly obsessed. no change. this decade has been life changing, like seriously. I found my passion in 2013 when I knew I loved being on camera. in 2014 -2015 I was begging casting agents to believe in me. in late 2015 Carmen Cuba, the duffer bros, shawn levy, and dan cohen but most of all @netflix believed in me. From there I've been all over the world meeting all of you. Met the most genuine people. grown up and learned many things. I'm turning 16 soon and I can confidently say I'm living my dreams out. this is what I want for every young person right now. thank you to everyone for all of your support. love you forever ❤