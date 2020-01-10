Avril Lavigne mostró su apoyo a Justin Bieber
Avril Lavigne padece de la enfermedad de Lyme hace varios años. Desde que está al tanto de su enfermedad que Avril se encarga de recaudar fondos para luchar contra ella. Por eso le conmovió enterarse que Justin Bieber sufre del mismo mal. La cantante le mandó cariño y aprovechó el momento para recordarle a sus seguidores que esta enfermedad no es algo para tomar a la ligera.
Según escribió El Intransigente, la cantante le dedicó un mensaje. “Justin Bieber compartió que tiene la enfermedad de Lyme. Hay demasiadas personas que tienen esta enfermedad debilitante. Gente que quiero y cuido y muchos amigos y fans con los que me he cruzado. A todos los afectados por la enfermedad de Lyme, quiero decirles que hay ESPERANZA”.
“Debido a que Lyme es una lucha diaria, durante la mayor parte de dos años, estuve realmente enferma y luchando por mi vida. Escribir ‘Head Above Water’ (su último disco) me ayudó a superar lo peor, pero los días malos siguen llegando y desapareciendo. En ese momento, la preparación de mi álbum me salvó la vida”, compartió la autora de “Skater Boy”.
“Necesitaba contar mi historia y poder compartir mis experiencias con otros. La borreliosis está presente en los 50 estados de Estados Unidos y en todos los países del mundo, excepto en la Antártida. Es una pandemia global pero no una prioridad global. No quiero que otros sufran como yo lo hice, y por eso ahora mi misión es crear conciencia y recaudar fondos que ayuden a erradicar esta enfermedad que altera la vida”, reveló Lavigne.
View this post on Instagram
Today @JustinBieber shared that he has Lyme disease. There are too many people that have this debilitating disease! People I love and care about and many friends and fans I have crossed paths with. To everyone affected by Lyme, I want to tell you that there is HOPE. Because Lyme is a daily struggle, for the better part of two years, I was really sick and fighting for my life. Writing #HeadAboveWater helped me get through the worst of it, but the bad days still come and go. At the time, putting together my album saved my life. I needed to tell my story and to be able to share my experiences with others. Lyme disease is in all 50 states in the US and in EVERY country in the world, except Antarctica. It is a global pandemic but NOT a global priority. I never want others to suffer the way that I did, and because of that it is now my mission to raise awareness & funds that will help eradicate this life-altering disease. Portions of proceeds from every show on the rest of the #HeadAboveWater tour and merch sales will continue to go directly to Lyme disease. I will continue to fight and to support! @TheAvrilLavigneFoundation supports people with Lyme Disease, serious illness or disabilities. We raise awareness and aid PREVENTION of the Lyme epidemic. We impact the lives of individuals and families affected by Lyme Disease through TREATMENT grants administered by our charitable partners; and we’ve aligned with @globallymealliance to accelerate scientific research. Please, JOIN US as we endeavor to educate people, prevent the spread of Lyme and find a cure. Our initiatives enable us to provide HOPE and expand the number of lives we’re able to transform. TOGETHER we can do this. #FightLyme #LymeIsReal #TheAvrilLavigneFoundation
“Parte de los ingresos de cada espectáculo del resto de la gira Head Above Water y de las ventas de los comercios seguirán destinándose directamente a la enfermedad de Lyme. Seguiré luchando y apoyando”, escribió orgullosa la cantante, quien en el posteo recibió el apoyo de Evan Rachel Wood, actriz de “Westworld“, que confesó que también padeció el mal de Lyme cuando era niña.