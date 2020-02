El lado “fashion” de la realeza ¿Qué hacía la princesa Anna en la Semana de la Moda?

View this post on Instagram

🧵🧶Today, The Princess Royal, as President of UK Fashion and Textile Association, presented The Queen Elizabeth Award for British Design @londonfashionweek .The Award was presented to jewellery designer Rosh Mahtani, whose brand @alighieri_jewellery uses responsibly sourced materials and promotes local manufacturing. The Queen Elizabeth II Award was established in 2018 to recognise young designers who are making a difference to society through sustainable practices or community engagement. Her Majesty presented Richard Quinn with the Award during London Fashion Week 2018 and, in 2019, The Duchess of Cornwall was invited to present Bethany Williams with the prestigious Prize.